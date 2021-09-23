State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $79.14 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

