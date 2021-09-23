State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,909 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

