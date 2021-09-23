Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

