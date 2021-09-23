Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Steelcase has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

