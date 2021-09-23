Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.95 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

SCS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 949,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

