Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.