Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 4,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $637.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. Research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

