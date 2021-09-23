Stewart Kantor Sells 45,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

