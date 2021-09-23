Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$7.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.