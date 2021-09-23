Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Stitch Fix reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

SFIX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $113.76.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

