Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Securities

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

