Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 23,670 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 5.21% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:HAWX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 6,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,863. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

