Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 308.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 221,890 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 398,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 191,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $18,458,000.

Shares of UWM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.37. 17,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,978. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19.

