Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,217 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 311,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,359. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

