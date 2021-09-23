Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $135.14.

