Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $122,673.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00055590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00127971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

