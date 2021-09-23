Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) to Issue GBX 2.75 Dividend

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The stock has a market cap of £747.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.90.

KETL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

