Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $521.96 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Strong has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $521.96 or 0.01196062 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $72.17 million and $11.45 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00070233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00113241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00166517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,712.38 or 1.00206268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.89 or 0.07046598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.10 or 0.00781942 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

