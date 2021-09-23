Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.33 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.01 and a twelve month high of C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

