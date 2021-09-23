Sun (New) (SUN) Achieves Market Cap of $154.98 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $154.98 million and $26.96 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00071144 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00114075 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

