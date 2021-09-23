Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 85.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 65.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

