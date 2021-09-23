Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $60,932.14 and approximately $42.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

