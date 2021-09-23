Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,309 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,805,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after acquiring an additional 924,690 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

