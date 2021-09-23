Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 205,689 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.