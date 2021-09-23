Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of RLI worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. RLI’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

