Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 13,904 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 69.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

