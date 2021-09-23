SVB Leerink Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $50.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.95 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

