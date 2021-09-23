Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,159. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

