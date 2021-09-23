Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Ichor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

