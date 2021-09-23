Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 474,390 shares of company stock worth $4,825,280 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.74 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

