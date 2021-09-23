Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $315.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 426.61 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.66 and a 12 month high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

