Swiss National Bank Has $3.10 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.80 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

