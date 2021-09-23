Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of ArcBest worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 408.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

