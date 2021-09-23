Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Stride worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

