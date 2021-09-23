SWYFT Hits Market Cap of $49,263.02 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $49,263.02 and approximately $5,291.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046222 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

