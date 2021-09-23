Sylo (SYLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $801,900.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $801,900.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.