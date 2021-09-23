Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.65). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,280. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. 9,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $915.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

