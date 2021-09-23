Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

