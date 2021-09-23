Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,341,000 after purchasing an additional 219,472 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 24.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 13.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

