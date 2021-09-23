Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.78.
SYY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:SYY opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
