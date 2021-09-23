Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 181.0% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

