Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $69,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock opened at $241.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.51. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.10 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

