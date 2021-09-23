Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £1,541,641.50 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total value of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).
Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Thursday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 52 week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.08 million and a P/E ratio of 50.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.24.
About Tatton Asset Management
