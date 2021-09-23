Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £1,541,641.50 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total value of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).

Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Thursday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 52 week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.08 million and a P/E ratio of 50.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.24.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

