TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

TCRR stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

