TD Securities Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$13.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 25,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.