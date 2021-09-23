Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,600 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.46. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

