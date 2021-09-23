Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock traded up $8.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,692.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,590. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,694.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,600.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,493.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

