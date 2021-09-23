Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 28,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 47,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. The stock has a market cap of $443.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

