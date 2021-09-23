Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. 248,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

