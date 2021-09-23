Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,014 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 97,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,953. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.