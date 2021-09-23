Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.01. 2,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,958. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

